Elton John’s first post-farewell tour performance is at…a waterpark?

Once Elton John finished his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, he said he’d never go on the road again, but he didn’t rule out the occasional one-off performance. Well, he’s got one coming up in a very unexpected place.

On October 6, Elton is going to perform solo, without his band, at the El Dorado Waterpark in the Dominican Republic. He’ll be playing the property’s new Legends Arena, and it’ll be his first scheduled show since he concluded the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8.

Elton’s performance is part of the grand opening celebration of the park, which bills itself as “the largest and most advanced waterpark in the Caribbean.”

Tickets are on sale now for the performance.

