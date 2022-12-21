Elton John’s Dodger Stadium concerts earn him top-grossing concert tour honors for November

Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment

Elton John‘s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is paved with gold: It’s topped Billboard‘s list of the highest-grossing tours for the month of November. It’s the sixth time Elton has been number one on that chart, and it extends his record as the artist with the most months at number one overall.

Elton’s eight concerts in November took in a whopping $60.2 million, including $23.5 million alone for his three concerts at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on November 17, 19 and 20. Those shows represented the final North American concerts of his farewell tour; the show on November 20, featuring Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile, was livestreamed on Disney+.

Since mid-July, Elton’s been playing North American stadiums, and those 33 shows together have brought in a hefty $222 million. Overall, the tour currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing one of all time, behind only Elton’s pal Ed Sheeran‘s Divide tour, which ran from 2017 to 2019.

