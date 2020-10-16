Elton John unveils more tracks from upcoming 'Elton: Jewel Box'

UMe

Elton John is giving us another peek inside his Jewel Box.

The singer has released more tracks from his upcoming Elton: Jewel Box, an 8-CD collection of rarities, B-sides, deep cuts and more.

The first track, “Here’s to the Next Time,” is featured on the Rarities CD3 of the boxset. The song was recorded in late 1967, when Elton was still known by his given name, Reg Dwight.



The second track, “Billy And The Kids,” is featured on B-side CD7 of the Jewel Box. It was recorded in 1986 as a B-Side track, but many fans believed it should have been included on Elton’s Leather Jackets album.

Both songs are now available as instant grat tracks when you preorder Jewel Box.

Elton also unveiled a third track from his personally curated Deep Cuts selection, “Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody).” The song will be available as a preorder instant grat track and on Elton: Jewel Box digital streaming bundles.

Elton: Jewel Box comes out November 13.

By Andrea Tuccillo

