Elton John to perform, appear with president on White House South Lawn on Friday

Gus Stewart/Redferns

This Saturday, Elton John is set to perform at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., but on Friday, while he’s in the neighborhood, he’ll be stopping by to visit the Bidens.

President Joe Biden and the first lady will host a performance by Elton on the South Lawn of the White House as part of an event called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.” Organized in collaboration with A+E Networks and The History Channel, the event will honor teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students LGBTQ+ advocates and more.

It will also “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music” and pay tribute to Elton’s “life and work.”

The Bidens will deliver remarks at the event. The fact that A+E and The History Channel are involved seems to indicate that the whole thing will be televised at some point, but there are no details on that as of yet.

This week, Elton is also performing in Atlanta as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.