Elton John to be honored at ‘AIDS Walk: Live at Home 2021,’ releases charity Pet Shop Boys cover

Elton John AIDS Foundation/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Elton John and his husband David Furnish will be the special honorees at AIDS Walk: Live at Home 2021, a May 16 virtual fundraiser that will serve as the centerpiece of six AIDS Walk events all over the U.S.

In 1991, Elton helped launch the first AIDS Walk in Atlanta, and in 1992, he founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation; David is now the chairman of its Board of Trustees. Elton and David have both worked tirelessly to not just raise money for research and education, but to raise awareness about why it’s so important to end HIV/AIDS, and support those who have it.

Other stars who’ll appear at AIDS Walk: Live at Home include Billy Porter, Ann-Margret, Rita Moreno, Tony Goldwyn, Rosie Perez, Carson Kressley, George Takei and stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The event will raise funds for dozens of AIDS organizations, including GMHC, AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation and Lifelong.

In other Elton news, today — or tonight, in the U.K. — he appeared at the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys, to perform the Pet Shop Boys song “It’s a Sin” with young British act Years & Years.

The song’s title is also the name of a recent, acclaimed HBO Max TV series, in which Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander starred. The song has now been released as a single to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

