Elton John shouts out Britney Spears’ thoughtful gift after “Hold Me Closer” release

Interscope

Britney Spears is not done letting Sir Elton John know how thankful she is to be part of their new collab, “Hold Me Closer.” The pop star sent Sir Elton a “fabulous” gift to celebrate the song’s release, and he finally got in the mail.

“Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket salt and pepper shakers!!” the British legend tweeted on Friday alongside a photo of the chrome rocket-shaped shakers. “David [Furnish] and I love them.” He also added two red heart and rocket emojis.

Sir Elton’s gift arrived shortly before Billboard announced the collab has rocketed to the #6 spot on the Hot 100. This marks his 29th song, and Britney’s 14th, to enter the top 10.

It also should be noted the collaboration is Britney’s first top 10 offering in almost a decade. Her last, “Scream & Shout” with will.i.am, peaked at number three in February 2013.

“Hold Me Closer” was streamed 11.1 million times and sold 48,000 downloads in its first week. Its impressive sales allows the hit to top ﻿Billboard﻿’s Digital Song Sales chart.

Sir Elton previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe he is “really happy for Britney” and explained how much the collaboration means to him. “This is someone who has been through hell, who needed some love in her life, a lot of love from a lot of people, and she’s getting it,” the singer expressed, adding he always knew Britney could sing even though some fans doubted she still could.

Sir Elton con, “What I was worried about is if she would be so nervous because she hadn’t done it for a while, but she came through it with flying colors.”

