Elton John, Sheryl Crow and more pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Elton John, Sheryl Crow and Duran Duran were among the many stars paying tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away Tuesday at age 80.

“A very sad day,” Elton tweeted. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to [family members] Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Sheryl wrote, “A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe,” while Duran Duran tweeted, “So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts. An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace, style, dignity and composure.”

Other music stars sharing their condolences included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Lenny Kravitz, Nile Rodgers, Bryan Adams and more.

