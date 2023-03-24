Elton John shares “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” performance from ‘Honky Château’ 50th anniversary release

UMe

Elton John’s 50th anniversary release of the 1972 album Honky Château is out now, and to celebrate he’s sharing some rare live footage with fans.

The CD version of the release includes the original album, plus outtakes from the original session tapes, as well as eight live recordings from a concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Elton has also posted a video of his performance of “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” from that 1972 concert, which was his first performance of the album in its entirety.

“This album, with ‘Mona Lisas’, ‘Honky Cat’ and ‘Rocket Man’ was a real game changer for me, Bernie (Taupin) and the band and I’m so proud to be celebrating 50 years since its release,” Elton shares.

Honky Château was the first of Elton’s six consecutive Billboard number-one albums. The 50th anniversary edition is available now.

