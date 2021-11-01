Elton John scores top-10 album, launches his own line of eyewear

Interscope Records

Over the past few days, Elton John‘s socials have featured several iconic photos of the performer without his signature glasses. Well, now we know why: He’s launching his very own line of eyewear.

A video on Elton’s Instagram announces the news, with the caption, “I’m just not myself without my glasses. Which is why I’m very excited to finally announce my eyewear collaboration with @walmart and @samsclub.

Designed by me to celebrate you! #lookyourself and support @ejaf with every purchase.”

The video shows a wide range of specs in all shapes, sizes and colors, though none as quite elaborate as some of the ones Elton wore in the ’70s. As Elton notes, the proceeds will support his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In other Elton news, his new albumM The Lockdown Sessions, has debuted at number 10 on the Billboard album chart, becoming his 21st top 10 album in the U.S. Elton scored his first top 10 back in January of 1971.

The Lockdown Sessions features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder and Dua Lipa, to name just a few.

