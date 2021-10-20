Elton John scores first-ever number-one on ‘Billboard”s Dance/Electronic chart

Interscope Records

It’s nice to know that after more than 50 years in the music business, there are still some things that Elton John hasn’t done…until now.

The 74-year-old legend’s latest achievement is topping Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” his collaboration with Dua Lipa. What’s more surprising, though, is that this is also Dua Lipa’s first time on top of that chart.

As previously reported, “Cold Heart” is a mashup of four previously released Elton songs from the ’70s and ’80s: “Rocket Man” from 1972, “Sacrifice” from 1989, “Kiss the Bride” from 1983 and “Where’s the Shoorah?” from his 1976 album, Blue Moves.

“Cold Heart” has also been number one on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart for nine weeks, and it’s also ascended to #25 on the Hot 100, which is the highest Elton’s been on that chart since March of 1998.

“Cold Heart” has already become Elton’s first number-one hit in the U.K. in 16 years.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.