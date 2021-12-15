Elton John scores 70th ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 hit with “Merry Christmas”

Zachary Walters

Elton John has notched a major milestone in his illustrious career: He’s just scored his 70th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sir Elton’s holiday collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Merry Christmas” has debuted at number 72 on the Hot 100. The festive track sold nearly 12,000 copies and was streamed more than 4.6 million times in its first week of release.

Elton is now one of only 23 artists who’ve racked up at least 70 entries on the Hot 100 since the chart began in 1958.

It’s been a landmark year for Elton. “Merry Christmas” follows his other two collaborations that hit the Hot 100 in 2021: “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” which features﻿ Dua Lipa﻿, and “One of Me,” with Lil Nas X. Prior to this notable hat-trick, Elton hadn’t appeared on the Hot 100 since 2000.

Meanwhile, “Merry Christmas” has debuted at number two on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart, where’s Elton’s 41st top 10. Elton holds the record for the most top 10s on this ranking; Neil Diamond is in second place with 38.

As previously reported, “Merry Christmas” is also number one in the U.K. Elton recently teamed with Ed to perform his new Christmas hit live for the first time when they took over BBC Radio 1’s stage.

