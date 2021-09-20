Elton John scores 40th top 10 on AC radio airplay chart with “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Interscope Records

Elton John has landed his 40th top-10 hit on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart.

His hit collab with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” rose from number 11 to number 10 on the chart this week, marking Elton’s first time in the chart’s top 10 since 2005.

“Cold Heart” extends his record for most top 10s on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. He’s followed by Neil Diamond with 38 and Barbra Streisand, with 35.

Following the song’s release last month, it became Elton’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2000 and his first entry on the Pop Airplay chart since 1998.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.