Elton John says he’s in “top health” after photos surface of him in wheelchair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

After photos showing Elton John in a wheelchair surfaced Wednesday, the legendary singer addressed them head-on in a lengthy Instagram post to assure fans he is in-tip top shape.

“I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about [me] ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair,” he started the post, which included several recent photos of him on his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour.

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best,” he continued. “I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

Sir Elton then addressed the paparazzi photos directly, explaining, “After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.”

The “Cold Heart” singer announced in September he had to postpone some of his 2021 Europe and U.K. tour stops to undergo hip surgery after a fall in the summer that caused him “considerable pain and discomfort.”

Now that he’s on the road to recovery, Elton signed off his post on a positive note that assured fans, “Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan.” He also thanked his followers for “all your kind words of support!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.