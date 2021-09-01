Elton John says being name-dropped in BTS’ “Permission to Dance” “blows my mind”

BTS: BIGHIT Music; Elton John: Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John is revealing his thoughts on being name-dropped by BTS and — no surprise here — he found it “very flattering.”

According to Billboard, during an interview with UK radio show The Official Big Top 40, the legendary singer, who’s mentioned in the opening verse of the K-pop group’s hit “Permission to Dance,” said, “It was so cool to be name-checked by someone like BTS.”

“It does blow my mind but it’s because I love new, young music,” he added. “That’s what inspires me.”

“Permission to Dance” dropped in early July and became a mega-hit thanks to the group’s army of fans. And, earlier this month, John actually did a short cover of the track, ending his clip with a message of appreciation.

“Thanks BTS,” he said. “Love to the ARMY.”

During the interview, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also shared that younger artists like BTS remind him of the days when he was just getting started in the industry.

“I love the old music, but the new music, when you hear something great by someone new, like Holly Humberstone or The Kid LAROI or someone like that, you just think ‘God, I wish I could have done something like that when I was that young,'” John said.

