Elton John promises new album, documentary for 2024

Elton John may no longer have a farewell tour to occupy his time, but he’s got plenty of other projects to keep him busy.

In his special year-end message to members of his Rocket Club fan community, Elton reveals that the new album he mentioned during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be out in 2024.

Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin collaborated on the new LP, which will be his first new solo studio album since 2016’s Wonderful Crazy Night. In 2021 he released the collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, which featured him singing with everyone from Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder to Lil Nas X.

Elton also says that a documentary will be coming in 2024. While he didn’t give any additional information, this might be the film that was first announced in 2022 as a Disney+ project called Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

In addition, Elton mentioned that he’ll host his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party on March 10 and that he plans to relaunch his stage musical version of The Devil Wears Prada. It debuted in Chicago in 2022 to poor reviews and was presumably sent back to the drawing board.

Concluding his message, Elton gave a special shout-out to his fans, saying, “The greatest thing about this year has been you guys, who’ve supported me, come to the shows, bought the records, and keep flying the Elton John name very, very highly.”

“I can’t thank you enough … i will be in touch next year!”

