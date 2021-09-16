Elton John postpones 2021 tour dates due to hip injury

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John has once again postponed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The singer announced “with great sadness and a heavy heart” Thursday that he would have to reschedule his Europe and U.K. 2021 dates to 2023.

While the trek was initially halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time it’s an injury that’s keeping Elton off the road.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he writes. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

He adds that he has been advised to have an operation as soon as possible “to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”

Elton, 74, will still perform at Global Citizen Live on September 25, because he says it requires limited physical demands. And if all goes well with the surgery, he plans to resume U.S. tour dates in 2022.

Elton ended with a message to his “incredible fans,” saying it breaks his heart to keep them waiting.

“I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had,” he writes. “I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

