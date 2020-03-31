Elton John, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and others raise nearly $8 million on Fox’s ‘Living Room Concert for America’

March 31, 2020

FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Elton John, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and other major music stars gathered together for the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, and raised nearly $8 million to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and salute the strength and resilience of the U.S. people during the health crisis.

Highlights included Demi Lovato performing her hit “Skyscaper”; Eilish and her brother Finneas teaming up for an acoustic rendition of “bad guy”; Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes joining forces for her song “My Oh My”; and Mariah belting out her hit, “Always Be My Baby.”

Elton, who hostedthe event from his home, closed out the evening with a special performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Other performers included Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Green Day’s Billie Jo Armstrong, Alicia Keys and Tim McGraw.

The hour-long special drew more than 8.7 million viewers across multiple networks, who were encouraged to donate to two of the many charitable organizations that are helping COVID-19 victims and front line workers, such as health care professionals: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

