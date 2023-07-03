Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and Stephen Sanchez cash in thanks to “Glastonbury Effect”

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Call it the “Glastonbury Effect.” Appearances at the U.K.’s iconic Glastonbury Festival have paid off with big sales for most of the headliners, including Elton John and Lewis Capaldi.

Elton’s performance, billed as his last-ever show in the U.K., has sent his greatest hits collection Diamonds to number two on Britain’s Official Albums Chart. Plus, his Dua Lipa collab “Cold Heart” has re-entered the chart at #30, while his classic “I’m Still Standing” has returned to the top 40 for the first time since it was released in 1983.

In addition, “Since I Found You” singer Stephen Sanchez has benefited from joining Elton onstage at Glastonbury as one of his surprise guests. The retro-flavored ballad, Stephen’s breakthrough in the U.S., has now reentered the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart at #14, a new peak.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi’s emotional performance at Glastonbury has sent his new album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent back to number three and his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, back up to number nine.

At Glastonbury, the crowd helped Lewis sing his hit “Someone You Loved” after he began showing symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, including some involuntary movements. He subsequently announced an indefinite break from touring to focus on his health.

