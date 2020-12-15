Elton John, JoBros, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift among 'Forbes' highest-paid celebrities of 2020

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year for many, but that apparently didn’t stop the checks from rolling in for stars like Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

The two superstars are two of the musicians who made the top 25 of Forbes‘ annual list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities of 2020. The list is based on earnings from June 2019 through May of 2020.

While the highest-ranking musician on the list is technically Kanye West at #2, he made most of his money this year from his Yeezy clothing brand. Elton John is the highest-ranking pop/rock star on the list, coming in at #14. That’s all from his Farewell Tour, which grossed over $200 million in all during the entirety of 2019. Of course, he had to put the tour on pause in 2020.

The Jonas Brothers rank #20 with earnings of $68.5 million, thanks to their reunion tour, which wrapped up in February of 2020. This is the group’s first appearance on the Forbes list in a decade.

Ed Sheeran’s in at #23 with #64 million, thanks to the tail end of his Divide tour, which wrapped August of 2019 and was the highest-grossest concert tour of all time.

Taylor Swift rounds out the top 25 highest-paid celebs at #25 with earnings of $63.5 million, thanks to her album Lover, which came out in August of 2019. The Forbes list cuts off at May of 2020, so it doesn’t count her earnings from folklore.

Other musicians further down the list include Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Celine Dion, The Eagles, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi.

Here are the top 25 highest-paid celebrities of 2020, according to Forbes:

1. Kylie Jenner $590 million

2. Kanye West $170 million

3. Roger Federer $106.3 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo $105 million

5. Lionel Messi $104 million

6. Tyler Perry $97 million

7. Neymar $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern $90 million

9. LeBron James $88.2 million

10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson $87.5 million

11. Rush Limbaugh $85 million

12. Ellen DeGeneres $84 million

13. Bill Simmons $82.5 million

14. Elton John $81 million

15. James Patterson $80 million

16. Stephen Curry $74.5 million

17. Ariana Grande $72 million

18. Ryan Reynolds $71.5 million

19. Gordon Ramsay $70 million

20. The Jonas Brothers $68.5 million

21. The Chainsmokers $68 million

22. Dr. Phil McGraw $65.5 million

23. Ed Sheeran $64 million

24. Kevin Durant $63.9 million

25. Taylor Swift $63.5 million

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.