Elton John hits the US top 10 for the first time since 1998; Adele keeps a lock on number one

In his native U.K., Elton John scored three number-one hits in 2021. He wasn’t as lucky in the U.S., but he’s kicking off 2022 with his first American top 10 in 24 years.

After its release in August of 2021, Elton’s duet with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” has jumped from number 20 to number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. The last time Elton was in the top 10 on this chart was back in 1998, with “Something About the Way You Look Tonight/Candle in the Wind 1997.”

“Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” features snippets of four Elton songs — “Sacrifice,” “Rocket Man,” “Kiss the Bride” and “Where’s the Shoorah?” — all mixed together by the Australian dance music act Pnau. It appears on his album The Lockdown Sessions.

Meanwhile, Elton’s fellow Brit, Adele, is enjoying her eighth non-consecutive week at number one with “Easy On Me.” The song, Adele’s fifth U.S. chart-topper, has now spent more weeks at number one on the Hot 100 than any of her previous songs except one, “Hello,” which led for 10 weeks in 2015 and 2016.

