Elton John & his family show off their matching Versace robes

J.Sciulli/WireImage for Audi of America, Inc.

Someone like Elton John isn’t just going to wear a regular old terrycloth bathrobe now, is he?

On the Rocket Man’s Instagram, he’s posted a photo of himself, his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, posing on a balcony in what looks like Italy, with their backs turned toward the camera. They’re all wearing matching Versace bathrobes with their names embroidered on the back.

The pic is captioned, “Grazie mille [thank you] @donatella_versace. Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamorous. Ti amo [I love you].” Donatella replied in the comments, “I love you all!! You look FABULOUS!!!”

If you have $600 to spare, you can get the same personalized robe from the Versace website.

Elton has been friends with Donatella for many years, and was also close with her late brother, Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997. Elton recently told an Australian radio station that he got his pal Ed Sheeran together with Donatella, so she could provide him with the snazzy suit he sports in the “Bad Habits” video.

“I said, ‘Ed, listen. You’ve worn the baggy shirts and the trousers and it’s got you so far but it’s now time to make a change,'” recalled Elton, whose company used to manage Ed.

“About a year and a half ago, I hooked him up with Donatella Versace and got him some stuff,” Elton added, “I said ‘If you’re making the “Bad Habits” video, you’ve got to look great’…I rang Donatella, she made him the clothes.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.