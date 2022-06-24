Elton John, Genesis, Eagles, John Mayer, Dua Lipa have highest-grossing tours of 2022 so far

In the first six months of 2022, Genesis and Elton John‘s farewell tours, plus tours by The Eagles, John Mayer and Coldplay, have been raking it in at the box office, according to Pollstar‘s midyear report.

In terms of worldwide tours, Genesis’ The Last Domino? Tour — the final outing for Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford — earned $72 million globally, second only to Latin superstar Bad Bunny. Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was next with $70 million.

Other tours that made the top 10 include The Eagles’ ongoing Hotel California tour, with $55 million; John Mayer’s Sob Rock trek, with $51.8 million; and Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, with $44.7 million.

When it comes to North American tours, Elton John lands at #2 behind, yes, Bad Bunny. The Eagles, John Mayer and Genesis also made the top 10, but Dua Lipa also sneaks onto the list, with North American earnings of $40.1 million from her ongoing Future Nostalgia Tour.

Other artists on both top-grossing tours lists include K-pop superstars BTS — even though they only did eight shows in four cities — and country stars Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Garth Brooks.

