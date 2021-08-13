Elton John executive-producing new show teaming Olympians with musicians

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF

Earlier in the week, Elton John talked about how happy he was about the Olympics, where a number of athletes represented by his sports management company, Rocket Sports, took home the gold. So maybe it’s not surprising that he’s now involved in a TV show that will mix Olympic sports and music.

Billboard reports that Elton is executive-producing From the Top, a series that will premiere on the Olympic Channel on Monday. Each episode will pair a top Olympian with a different music star. The first episode features 13-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown and British alt-rocker Yungblud.

More episodes are set to air in December. You can watch the first one at Olympics.com.

