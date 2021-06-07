Elton John, Ed Sheeran join Courteney Cox for “Tony Danza” tribute to Lisa Kudrow

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Friends reunion aired over a week ago, but goodies from the beloved cast just keep on coming.

On Sunday, Courteney Cox paid tribute to her co-star, Lisa Kudrow, by recreating Phoebe Buffay’s infamous misheard lyrics to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with the help of some famous pals — including Elton himself.

She enlisted Elton, Ed Sheeran and singer Brandi Carlile for an Instagram video where they sing the song as Phoebe did, changing the lyrics from “Tiny Dancer” to “Tony Danza.”

In a season three episode, Phoebe names her pick for most romantic song as “the one that Elton John wrote for that guy on Who’s the Boss? ‘Hold me close, young Tony Danza.'”

“One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you @lisakudrow,” Courteney, who played piano in the vid, captioned the post.

Kudrow responded to the video with one her own, calling the tribute “the most thrilling thing ever,” though she did point out that they didn’t get Phoebe’s version of the song quite right.

“Technically it’s ‘Hold me close, Young Tony Danza,’ but what you did was great too,” she added. “And, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton, that was really good too.”

“Ahahaha! You’re right Lisa!!!” Courteney commented. “Next time we’ll make sure to get the ‘young’ in there.”

Tony Danza himself also responded to the video, saying, “I’m honored!”

