Elton John does private gig at iconic Venice opera house

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Elton John isn’t touring anymore, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t traveling around performing: He did a private gig for 900 people on December 19 at the iconic opera house in Venice, Italy.

On the 20th anniversary of a performance he did at Le Gran Teatro La Fenice to commemorate its reconstruction after a 1996 fire, Elton returned to the famous stage for the solo gig, organized by yacht company Ferretti Group. You can see footage of it on Ferretti Group’s Instagram.

The concert was a benefit for Save Venice, which works to preserve the city’s artistic heritage. Elton reportedly owns an apartment in Venice.

According to Italy 24 News, Elton played for about 90 minutes, performing hits like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man” and “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.”

