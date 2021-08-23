Elton John charts on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for first time in 21 years

EMI/Interscope

Elton John is back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 21 years — and he has Dua Lipa to thank.

Billboard reports Elton’s song with Dua, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” debuts at number 81 on the chart dated August 28.

Elton’s last appearance on the chart was on the tally dated July 29, 2000, when “Someday Out of the Blue” ranked at number 99 after peaking at 49.

“Cold Heart” also debuted at number three on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and at number 16 on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart, giving Elton his 74th career entry and extending his current record for the most AC hits of any artist.

