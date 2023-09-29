Elton John celebrates 50 years of ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ with Dolby Atmos mix

Mercury Records

It’s been 50 years since Elton John released his now-classic album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and he’s giving fans a new way to enjoy it.

In honor of the anniversary, Elton has released the album in Dolby Atmos for the first time. Fans are now able to listen to tracks like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Candle In the Wind,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” the title track and more in high-definition sound.

Elton is also marking the anniversary with a new line of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, mugs and sweatshirts.

You can listen to Goodbye Yellow Brick Road in Dolby Atmos via digital outlets.

