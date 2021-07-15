Elton John celebrates 300 episodes of Rocket Hour, with special message from Dua Lipa

David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Elton John is celebrating 300 episodes of his Apple Music show Rocket Hour.

As he reflected on the milestone with Zane Lowe, Elton said one of the things he’s loved most about the show was getting to discover new, young artists like Lorde, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

“When I first heard the first thing I ever heard from Lorde, which was ‘Royals,’ I just thought it was unlike nothing I’d ever heard before,” he said. “It…just blew my mind. It was so simple and yet so moving. The same thing with Billie Eilish; it was like, when I hear her records, there’s nothing [like] the space and the feel of it.”

As for Dua, Elton tells Zane, “She’s amazing…She just has this inner beauty and an outer beauty, but she deserves every success that comes her way.”

Dua, meanwhile, offered Elton praise right back in a congratulatory message for hitting 300 episodes.

“I’ll never forget when you played ‘Levitating’ on Rocket Hour, I absolutely lost my mind,” she said.

“I just think you’re absolutely incredible, but I also love how incredibly supportive you are of so many new artists and artists from all over the world, and how much you champion and love and respect artists all over,” she added. “It’s just been an absolute dream, getting to know you and getting to see all the magic that you are.”

Elton’s 300th episode airs Saturday on Apple Music 1.

