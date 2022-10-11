Elton John books charity gig for LA museum, buys futuristic penthouse in Toronto

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Part-time Los Angeles resident Elton John will provide the entertainment for this year’s big charity event for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art aka LACMA.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elton will perform at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala November 5; Leonardo DiCaprio is the event’s co-chair. The money raised will help fund an initiative to make film more central to the museum’s programming. Elton will be in the neighborhood since his final U.S. tour dates are taking place November 17, 19 and 20 at Dodger Stadium.

In addition to having two homes in LA, Elton and his husband, David Furnish, also have homes in the U.K., the south of France and Atlanta, GA. Now, the real estate website Dirt reports the two have purchased a penthouse in a yet-to-be-completed futuristic complex in downtown Toronto, which will be their sixth home. The two-story condo is 2,400 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“David’s brothers and their wives and children are here. We spend a lot of the summer in Canada,” Elton told The Globe and Mail about their decision to purchase the home. David, who’s Canadian, added that their sons Elijah and Zachary “find Toronto dynamic.”

