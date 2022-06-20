Elton John auctioning off “Rocket Man” hoverboard NFT for his AIDS Foundation

Elton John is the latest legend to get in on the NFT craze for charity.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique pieces of digital artwork that many artists have been either creating themselves, or commissioning, and then selling to fans. Elton has teamed with LGBTQ+ artist Voxel Bunny to create an NFT that’s a digital animation.

Set to Elton’s hit “Rocket Man,” it features a robot-like figure sailing through the galaxy on a hoverboard, which is designed to look like the pinball machine Elton played in the “Pinball Wizard” sequence in the 1975 movie Tommy.

The starting bid on the NFT is $5,000 with all proceeds going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and you have until June 22 at 6 p.m. ET to bid.

“Whilst I’m no metaverse expert, I wanted to make sure that my first NFT was something true to me, and collaborating with LGBTQ+ artist Voxel Bunny…on something so unique which benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation for Pride month, was the perfect opportunity,” Elton said in a statement.

If $5,000 is too steep for you, you can also get a different NFT for just $30, which is available to anyone. It’s a spinning, gold-and-black “Rocket Collectible,” which gets you access to Elton’s new Rocket NFT Club. You can get the latest news, enter special contests, get discounts and have access to ticket pre-sales.

Get all the details at NFT.EltonJohn.com.

