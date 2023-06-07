Elton John asks for phone number of blind child in audience: “He just broke my heart all night”

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Now that Elton John‘s a father of two young boys, he seems to have a soft spot for kids — including one visually impaired child who attended his concert Tuesday night in Leeds, England.

In video posted on the Leeds-Live website, Elton is seen stopping the concert to praise fans in the audience who’ve attended more than 100 of his concerts and other fans who’ve dressed up like him. “It makes me feel so happy,” he says. “And I’ll tell you what made me feel even happier tonight is a little boy in the front row called Louie.”

“And he can’t see me but he can hear me,” Elton added. “And he just broke my heart all night.”

As the audience cheered, Elton told the boy, “You are so special, young man, and you made me feel so great tonight. I tell you what, we are going to get your telephone number and I’ll keep in touch with you.” The audience cheered again.

Elton thanked the crowd for “so many years of love and loyalty,” adding, “You’ve shown me more kindness on this tour than I can ever remember.”

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour officially wraps up in July.

