Elton John appreciates being shouted-out in new Ed Sheeran-penned song by BTS

Elton John may be in his 70s, but he’s still relevant: After all, the biggest group in the world just namechecked him in their latest single.

On Friday, K-pop superstars BTS released a new single called “Permission to Dance,” which was co-written by Elton’s pal, Ed Sheeran. In the lyrics, the group sings, “When it all seems like it’s wrong/Just sing along to Elton John.”

Elton responded by tweeting, “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to BTS.”

BTS’ devoted fans, who call themselves ARMY, were delighted, and responded by praising Elton as legendary and thanking him for showing love to their idols. Other fans, of course, immediately started calling for a collaboration.

It may not be such a stretch to imagine Elton doing something with BTS: He’s a major supporter of young artists and during the pandemic, he kept himself busy by working with everyone from Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, to the alternative rock band Gorillaz and British singer Rina Sawayama. He also plays piano on a new version of a Metallica song that features Miley Cyrus on vocals.

