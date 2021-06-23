Elton John announces final North American tour dates for Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek

Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Elton John‘s been busier than most artists while his tour’s been sidelined by the pandemic, but now he’s finally ready to hit the road again.

Elton has announced the final dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour both in Europe and North America. The North American dates kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 and will conclude November 19 and 20, 2022, with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the site of his legendary performance in October of 1975.

Tickets go on sale June 30 for North America. All the dates can be found at EltonJohn.com. The tour will formally conclude in 2023 with shows in Australia that have yet to be announced.

In a video, Elton says, “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”

“This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows,” he adds.

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 2018. So far, it’s grossed about $359 million, and is expected to finish as one of the top-10 highest-grossing tours of all time.

