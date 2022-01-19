Elton John and Melissa Etheridge nominated for this year’s GLAAD Awards

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Global Citizen

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards have unveiled this year’s list of nominees and, among them, is Sir Elton John and Melissa Etheridge.

They are competing against each other in the outstanding music artist category, which also includes artists Demi Lovato and Halsey. The GLAAD Awards highlighted Sir Elton’s The Lockdown Sessions and Melissa earned her nod for One Way Out. As for Demi and Halsey, their respective albums Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power secured them nods.

Additionally, Demi was awarded with a special recognition for their episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, which featured author Alok Vaid-Menon.

It also should be noted that Marvel’s Eternals, in which Harry Styles made a cameo at the end, has been nominated for outstanding film while NBC’s The Voice is up for outstanding reality program.

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards will take place on two dates — April 2 in Los Angeles, California, and May 6 in New York City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.