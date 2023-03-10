Elton John and husband mourning the death of 18-year-old “beautiful and gorgeous” dog Marilyn

Elton John with Arthur (black and white) and Marilyn (brown); Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Amid preparations for his annual Oscar Viewing Party this Sunday, Elton John and his family are mourning the death of their beloved dog Marilyn, who died, according to Elton’s husband, “just shy of her 18th birthday.”

Posting a photo of the pup, Elton’s husband David Furnish writes, “Marilyn joined the Furnish-Johns as companion to Elton’s beloved cocker spaniel Arthur. Together they traveled the world with us – from backstage at Caesar’s Palace to the gondolas of Venice.”

Furnish notes that when he and Elton welcomed sons Zachary and Elijah, “Marilyn was like a sentry posted at the door when both Zachary and Elijah first came home from the hospital.”

He adds, “Instinctively she knew about the importance of their arrival, and lay directly under their [bassinets] keeping vigil. Occasionally, she’d pop her head up over the edge to check on their well-being, with her tail wagging away madly.”

“Nobody, and I mean NOBODY who wasn’t a part of the family got near those boys,” Furnish gushes. “She was a fiercely loyal and protective mother.”

“She’s back together with Arthur now, charging around in doggie heaven and chasing rabbits,” he concludes. “A dear friend once remarked, ‘a dog is the only love you can buy,’ and the love we got back from Marilyn was bountiful and immeasurable.”

By Thursday evening, Elton, who’d “liked” David’s post, seemed O.K.: Photos showing him hanging out with Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Donatella Versace at the Versace Fashion Week 2023 show in West Hollywood were posted to his Instagram Story.

