Elton John and David Furnish among hosts for ‘YouTube Pride 2021’ livestream

YouTube Originals

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been added to the lineup of hosts for YouTube Originals’ YouTube Pride 2021 livestream event, set to take place later this month.

They’ll be among several other celebrity emcees — including Demi Lovato and Trixie Mattel — who will each host a Pride segment on their own respective YouTube channels.

The virtual celebration will feature musical performances, special guests and more. Viewers will be encouraged to help the LGBTQ+ community by donating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, The Trevor Project and the akt LGBTQ+ homeless charity in the U.K.

YouTube Pride 2021 premieres on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. PST/8 p.m. BST.

