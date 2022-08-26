Elton John and Britney Spears drop their new duet ‘Hold Me Closer’

Interscope

Elton John and Britney Spears‘ highly anticipated duet, “Hold Me Closer,” arrived at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

Similar to “Cold Heart,” Elton’s 2021 duet with Dua Lipa, “Hold Me Closer” features Britney’s voice singing the chorus of Elton’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer” — “Hold me closer tiny dancer/ Count the headlines on the highway” — paired with Elton’s original vocal over a dance beat, with some “woo-hoos” in the middle.

The video features a famous pic of Elton as a child sitting at a piano, along with a photo of Britney as a little girl wearing a pink dance costume.

This will be the first new music Britney’s released since 2016’s Glory. While she did put out three tracks in 2020, they were all songs that were recorded for the original Glory album but didn’t make the final cut. They were included on the deluxe reissue version.

