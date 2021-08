See more photos of Edith and the E Litter on their Facebook album!

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=forgottendogsrescue&set=a.4249428688409229

Elly is sweet and sassy! While she has a feisty side, she’s also incredibly sweet and loves people. She’s a vocal girl who thinks “talking back” is great fun. After she gets her energy out playing, she loves curling up in your lap and falling asleep.