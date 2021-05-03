Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling welcome first child together

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Two months after revealing her pregnancy, Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling have welcomed their first child.

“Mum and baby both happy and healthy,” Jopling wrote on his Instagram Story. “Extremely grateful.”

“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job,” he continued. “But during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you.”

Caspar also posted a funny screen shot of the world’s population, listed at 7,874,965,825. The five was crossed out and the number “six” written in place of it.

The name and gender of the baby have not been revealed.

Ellie, 34, and Caspar, a 29-year-old art dealer, tied the knot in 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.