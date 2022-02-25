Elle King recalls the advice she’ll “never forget” from Stevie Nicks

ABC

Elle King is gearing up for her next tour, her first since 2019’s Shake The Spit Tour, and she can thank Stevie Nicks for making it easier to perform in front of a large crowd.

Speaking with Variance, the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer revealed the legendary singer gave her the best advice when she was overwhelmed by nerves before performing a tribute for the late Tom Petty. She recalled, “I was playing with his band and I definitely hid behind my instruments because you know that whole joke, ‘What do I do with my hands?'”

“I got to meet Stevie Nicks and I was like, ‘I’m so nervous, I don’t know what I’m gonna do, like on stage, I’m just like, what do I do? Just stand there and sing?’ And she goes, ‘Why do you think I played tambourine? You think I’m just gonna stand there and look like an idiot?'” she continued. “So I asked for a tambourine on stage and it gave me something to do, and that was one thing that I’ll never forget.”

Elle is heading back on tour next month, her first headlining tour in three years, which has her nervous. “I put a lot of pressure on myself,” she admitted. “Looking at my full tour schedule gives me a little bit of anxiety!”

Elle adds it’s going to be a “very, very different tour for me” because it marks her first one since becoming a mom. She and partner Dan Tooker welcomed their son, Lucky, in September, and Elle says she’s “bringing my family” on tour.

“I’ve always really admired people who tour with their families and I always really wanted to be that and now I get to experience that and it’s exciting,” she says.

