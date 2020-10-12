Elle King announces engagement to Dan Tooker: "1 year down, forever to go"

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube

Congratulations are in order for “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King, who announced that she and boyfriend Dan Tooker are engaged.

In a social media post, Elle detailed the exciting Friday proposal and revealed that she, too, had planned to pop the question during their outing in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

“Today is our 1 year anniversary. We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning,” the 31-year-old singer captioned the adorable series of photos and video of their memorable engagement.

“I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way,” Elle continued. “So I immediately got down on my knee too.”

The singer took a moment to pour her heart out to her fiancé, concluding with a heartfelt, “I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!”

The first photo in the series shows the two facing each other while kneeling and locking hands, presumably after their shared proposal. Other pictures detail their celebration, from sharing sweet kisses to showing off their unique engagement rings.

The two have yet to set a wedding date.

This will be Elle’s second marriage. She previously wed Andrew Ferguson in February of 2016, 12 days after first meeting him in a hotel lobby. In April of 2017, Ferguson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly grabbing Elle and threatening to kill her, though she later dropped the charges. In May of 2017, she announced that the two were divorcing.

By Megan Stone & Andrea Dresdale

