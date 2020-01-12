Elizabeth Fisher Good is Raising Awareness About Human Trafficking with Her New Book “Groomed”

January 12, 2020

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good is the CEO and co-founder of Selah Freedom and the Selah Way Foundation, which exists to prevent sexual abuse, exploitation, and sex trafficking of children and young adults. Elizabeth is also the author of a new book which reveals how sexual exploitation and other exploitation begins at a very young age, and how we can become healed, and empowered to make changes: Groomed–Overcoming the Messages That Shaped Our Past and Limit Our Future.

One key way to make a difference now is to call our Federal representatives to support House Bill 4388 which provides for the implementation of curricula for training students, teachers, and school personnel to understand, recognize, prevent, and respond to signs of human trafficking and exploitation in children and youth. It included age-appropriate curricula for students from K-12.

www.theselahway.org  

www.selahfreedom.com 

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only