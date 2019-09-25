Credit: BigStockPhoto

Eggscuse Me

September 25, 2019

More than 136,000 eggs splattered on a road when they fell out of a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania.

The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were ruined when

a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig Tuesday.

Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill.

Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive.

A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.

An investigation into the unsecured load is ongoing.

Another reason to secure your load!

Full story and Pic: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.