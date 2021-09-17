Ed Sheeran’s wife and daughter are joining him on his Mathematics tour

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to embark on his multi-city Mathematics stadium tour next year, but he won’t be going alone.

The superstar reveals to the U.K.’s Capital FM that his wife, Cherry, and daughter Lyra will be joining him on the outing, which will takes him across Europe for six months.

Though Cherry didn’t join Ed on his record-setting ÷ Tour that ran from 2017-2019, she now has the flexibility to work from any location, since like so many others she’s now working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

“She’s coming fully on the road,” Ed states, nothing that typically he would fly home between tour stops to be with his wife. “But we’re just going to be out.”

Ed shares that being able to country hop on the tour, which covers much of the U.K., is “going to be really good for Lyra as well to see other cultures,” adding that by the time the tour is complete, his daughter willl be five years old and ready to start primary school “instantly.”

“It’s well-timed,” Ed affirms.

The Mathematics Tour kicks off in Ireland on April 28.

