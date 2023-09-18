Ed Sheeran’s concert in Santa Clara, CA was “bigger than the Super Bowl”

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran‘s current Mathematics Tour has been breaking attendance records all over the country, but he seems particularly proud of the record he set with his September 16 show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

On Instagram, he posted video of himself onstage, telling the crowd, “The people that own this stadium came up to me and said that we’ve broken the attendance record tonight of all time. It was bigger than the Super Bowl.”

Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in February of 2016.

“Another subtract show, another attendance record at the stadium,” Ed wrote. “I’m loving being in the usa so so much, thank you for making it such an incredible summer x.”

Prior to the show, Ed made a surprise appearance at a merchandise stand, giving out product, signing autographs and debuting “American Town,” a song from his upcoming album Autumn Variations.

