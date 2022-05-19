Ed Sheeran wins prestigious UK songwriting award for “Bad Habits”

John Phillips/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Ed Sheeran is now five for five when it comes to one of the British music industry’s most prestigious awards.

Ed’s song “Bad Habits” won the Most Performed Work honor at the Ivor Novello Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievements in songwriting and composing for screen. It’s judged by a group of award-winning songwriters and composers.

Most Performed Work means that “Bad Habits” has played the most broadcast, online and general performances in the past year.

Ed previously won in this category for “Shape of You.” In 2012, he won the Ivors for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for “The A Team,” and he’s won the overall Songwriter of the Year twice.

Adele was also a nominee this year, for Songwriter of the Year and Best Musically and Lyrically for “Easy On Me,” but she lost both categories to, respectively, British rapper/singer Dave and Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under.”

Special honorees this year included Peter Gabriel, Shakira and The Cure‘s Robert Smith.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.