Ed Sheeran wears Elton John’s clothes to ‘GQ’ Men of the Year Awards

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Just a few days after Elton John bragged that he’d hooked Ed Sheeran up with some nice clothing, Ed showed up on the red carpet at an awards ceremony…wearing one of Elton’s own Versace outfits.

Ed walked the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London today sporting a brightly colored jacket, black tie and white shirt. According to the Belfast Telegraph, he told reporters, “I have always been the non-stylish person. I have been lent a nice suit.”

He added, “This is from Donatella Versace and basically I have gone ’round Elton’s for dinner and he said, ‘You’ve dressed terribly for the last 10 years, let me sort you out.’ So this is Elton sorting me out.”

Elton, who used to manage Ed, recently told an Australian radio station that he told Ed it was time for him to stop wearing baggy shirts and trousers, and asked his good friend Donatella to send him a nice suit to wear in his “Bad Habits” video. He didn’t mention that Ed had raided his closet, though.

Ed is going to announce his new single on Thursday, by the way.

