Ed Sheeran turns NYC hotel into English pub to celebrate ‘= (Equals)’

Ed Sheeran celebrated the success of his number-one album, = (Equals), by transforming a New York City hotel into a traditional English pub this past weekend.

Ed teamed with Spotify to turn The Bowery Hotel into ‘The Butterfly,’ an English pub with English food and decor, as well as beers inspired by his album. Fans and their families who attended also got to have an ‘English Sunday Roast‘ — a traditional meal that includes roasted meat, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, gravy and vegetables.

Ed also entertained the guests by performing songs from = (Equals), including “Overpass Graffiti,” “Tides” and “The Joker & the Queen” — the first time he ever performed the latter for a live, in-person audience. In addition, Ed mingled with fans and took selfies, noting, “This was the first time getting to meet and interact with fans in a while.”

The event took place on Sunday, after Ed performed on Saturday Night Live.

