Ed Sheeran to perform “Shivers” at MTV VMAs

Courtesy of MTV

Ed Sheeran has joined the lineup for the MTV VMAs this Sunday, MTV confirms.

The singer will deliver a performance of his new song, “Shivers,” which he released on Friday. He joins previously announced performers Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Ed’s up for three VMAs this year: Video of the Year, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography, for his song “Bad Habits.”

Doja Cat hosts this year’s ceremony, airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

