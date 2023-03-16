Ed Sheeran to perform new album “the entire way through” at London’s Eventim Apollo

Atlantic Records

If you want to be among the first to hear Ed Sheeran‘s new album in its entirety, then you should plan a trip to London.

Ed revealed Thursday that he will debut –, which is pronounced Subtract, in its entirety later this month. “I’m doing a very special show at Eventim Apollo on 27th March. Will be playing the new album the entire way through,” he announced.

Ed will be joined by Aaron Dessner of The National, who helped produce the new album. The singer previously revealed Taylor Swift, who worked with Dessner on her folklore and evermore albums, was the person who introduced them.

Ed also revealed a “twelve-piece band” will be there to back him during the show. Tickets are available to purchase now. The FAQ explains the show at London’s Eventim Apollo will be filmed. It is unknown at this time where or when the concert will be aired.

Subtract arrives May 5, and the first song off the album, “Eyes Closed,” will be released on Friday, March 24.

